Explosion Rocks Kaduna, Four Injured

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Four people were reportedly injured in an explosion in Danmani community in Rigasa area, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna.

The incident which occurred on Friday, caused panic among residents.

The explosion believed to be an Improvised Explosive Device (EID), was said to have occurred near a POS operator’s shop around the Abubakar Sadiq Mosque.

The POS operation was said to be among the five people injured.

A member of the local vigilance group in the community who confirmed the incident said the explosion injured the POS operator and three others who were rushed to hospital.

“The legs and fingers of the POS operator were badly affected and he and three others were taken to the hospital”, he said.

It was learnt that the incident was reported to the police and a team of anti-bomb squad came and defused another explosive.

Mohammed Jalige, the spokesman of the Kaduna state police command did not respond to telephone calls when contacted, however a police source confirmed the incident.

The police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak with the media, said, “there was an incident of explosion in Danmani in Rigassa.”

He added that although no life was lost, but four people were injured.

The Kaduna state government had in a statement on February 28, 2022, warned residents to be on the alert for explosives planted in public places by terrorists.

The warning was issued

following police recovery of an object suspected to be an IED planted in a popular beer parlour along Nnamdi Azikiwe bypass in the metropolis.

