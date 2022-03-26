EFCC Seals Obiano’s Mansions in Anambra

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has sealed some properties traced to the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, at Ngozika Estate in Awka, the state capital.

Former governor Obiano, who was arrested by the EFCC at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on his way to the United States after handing over to his successor, Prof. Charles Soludo, was on March 24 granted administrative bail after spending six days in EFCC custody.

The EFCC placed a notice on the properties, asking the public to keep off. The notice reads: ‘EFCC, Keep Off. Under Investigation’.

The former governor was arrested for alleged “misappropriation of public funds” including N5 billion Sure-P and N37 billion security votes, which was withdrawn in cash. Part of the funds was also allegedly diverted to finance political activities in the state.

