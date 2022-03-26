Curtain Closes on 2022 NUGA Games Today as Uniport Set to Win

As the curtain draws on the 26th National University Games, tagged Unilag 2022, barring any miracle, University of Port Harcourt may emerge the overall winner having amassed 76 medals-38 gold, 17 silver and 21 bronze medals.

The school from Rivers State is followed by the host, University of Lagos with 51 medals-20 gold, 17 silver and 14 bronze medals.

NILE University of Nigeria, Abuja, is placed third with 24 medals-nine gold, seven silver and eight bronze medals, followed by Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, with 13 medal-six gold, six silver and one bronze medals.

University of Ilorin is placed fifth with 16 medals-four gold, six silver and six bronze medals.

Federal University Ado Ekiti, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, University of Uyo, Abubakar Balewa University and Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta occupy the sixth, seventh, eight, nineth and 10th positions.

Curated by Idris Olorunnimbe led full-service creative agency, The Temple Company, NUGA ceremony also featured music performances by ‘Finese’ crooner, Pheelz and 9ice of the ‘Gongo Aso’ fame. Athletes and officials were also treated to performance of the NUGA theme by Tosin Martins, Bisola and Mavin Records act, Magixx.

To complete the night were lavish displays of calisthenics and cultural dances by separate troupes such as students of UNILAG staff school, Creative Arts Department and Dance Na The Main Thing contemporary dance group. Simultaneously, a 15-minute fireworks display beautified the Lagos Skyline and transformed the venue into a carnival.

No fewer than 75 private and public institutions from across the country is taking part in the Games.

The 10-day ceremony features about 17 sporting activities with over 14,000 athletes while Unilag Indoor Sports Hall, YabaTech, Rowe Park, Yaba and Onikan Stadium serving as venues.

