Court Orders Final Forfeiture of Diezani’s Lekki Property to FG

A Federal High Court in Lagos, yesterday, ordered the final forfeiture of a vacant plot of land situated at Plot 13, Block I, Oniru Chieftaincy Family Private Estate, Lekki, Lagos, allegedly belonging to a former Nigeria Petroleum Minister, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Justice Akintayo Aluko made the order following an application filed by the Head, Legal Section of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Anselem Ozioko, but moved and argued by a legal Officer in the Commission, Mr. Abbas Mohammed,

Justice Babs Kuewuni had on May 15, 2018, granted interim forfeiture of the said land before he was transferred out of jurisdiction.

In making the final forfeiture yesterday, Justice Aluko held “Upon this motion on notice dated February 17, 2022 coming’ before this Honourable Court the 25th day of March, 2022, praying the Court for the following reliefs; a final order forfeiting the properties/assets listed and described in the schedule herein to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Upon reading affidavit in support of the motion paper sworn to by Babana Job, of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of 15A Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

“And the court having heard A.O. Mohammed Esq, for the Plaintiff/ Applicant moved the application praying the court to grant the reliefs sought as endorsed on the motion paper.

“It is hereby ordered as follows, “That a final order is hereby granted forfeiting the property/asset listed and described in the schedule herein to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The EFCC had listed the former Petroleum Minister, Mrs. Diezani Alison Madueke, a Nigerian lawyer, Donald Chidi Amamgbo and MEZ Group LLC, as respondents in the suit numbered FHC/L/CS/811/2018.

Justice Babs Kuewuni, who ftried the case had sometime in 2018, granted interim forfeiture of the said land upon reading the affidavit in support of the motion paper sworn to by AbdulRasheed Bawa, (now the chairman of the Commission).

The court also directed the EFCC to notify the persons in whose possession the properties sought to be forfeited are found to appear before the Court and show cause within 14 days why the properties should not be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The order also directed the EFCC to publish in any Newspaper of the Interim Order, for persons in whose possession the properties sought to be forfeited are found or anyone who is interested in the properties sought to be forfeited to appear before this Court to show cause within 14 days.

why the final order of forfeiture of the properties mentioned should not be made in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The EFCC through one of its investigators, Babana Job, had in an affidavit in support of the motion stated that sometime in 2016, a Search Warrant was executed at the Office and premises of Mr. Donald Chidi Amamgbo (second Defendant in the suit) and a known acquaintance of the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison Madueke (first Defendant).

The investigator stated that among the documents recovered from the office of second defendant was an undated report titled: Highly Confidential Attorney work Product August Report.

He stated that the said report contained a list of 18 companies and several properties located in the United Kingdom, the United States of America and Nigeria adding that the Commission extended invitation to the second defendant having been unable to locate and first Defendant in respect of the discoveries during the search.

He stated that the second defendant honoured the invitation extended to him and upon his report, he was confronted with the Highly Confidential Attorney work Product August Report and in the course of interview, he told the agency that he registered the 18 companies, to assist Mrs. Diezani Alison Madueke (first Defendant) in holding titles of her properties and that all the properties belong to her.

The deponent added that as part of investigative procedures, the Commission wrote and dispatched letters of investigation to Oniru Chieftaincy family property Company (Oniru), individuals, organisations and financial institutions adding that replies were received and analysed.

He said that based on the findings of the investigation, the EFCC commenced action to forfeit the vacant plot at 13 Block Il, Oniru Chieftaincy Family private Estate, Lekki, Lagos State stressing that the Court in a considered Ruling granted an Interim order of forfeiture against plot 13 Block Il, Oniru Chieftaincy Family private Estate, Lekki, Lagos State to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He averred that in compliance with Court Order as contained in exhibit EFCC 28, the interim Order of the Court was published in The Nation Newspaper Vol. No. 4404 Monday, August 20, 2018 as ordered by the Honourable Court.

He added that no person or party has shown or signified interest against the interim Order of the court, which necessitated the present application for the final forfeiture Order of the Honourable Court.

He stated that it is of utmost public interest and concern and in the interest of justice to grant this application.

