Convention: Security Personnel Battle to Clear Delegates at Venue



* Over 70% of delegates yet to gain entry into convention centre at 10 am

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Delegates to the APC National Convention at the Eagle Square, Abuja encountered intense scrutiny, as security personnel struggled to screen and clear them for participation.

THISDAY reports that the delegates started arriving at the venue as early as 7 a.m, amid tight security with their supporters playing music and chanting in different languages.

The convention venue and every axis in the 3 Armed Zone were littered with posters and placards carrying photographs of aspirants for various national offices, presidential hopefuls an other positions.

The situation at the venue later became chaotic, as delegates struggled to enter through the only gate reserved for them, leading almost to a stampede.

As at the time of this report, most journalists assigned for the event were still struggling to gain access into Eagle Square.

Journalists, who were also caught in the web in efforts to enter the venue, were chased away.

A THISDAY reporter also sustained a minor injury in the process from a police officer.

At a point, the police had deployed force and security dogs to deter delegates from forcing their way into the first gate and this sent the crowd scampering for safety.

The programme of events for the convention indicated that delegates were to arrive for screening at 10 am but over 70% of them were still battling to gain access to the venue as at 10am.

Although security personnel have been able to manage the challenges, with only one entrance provided for thousands of delegates from the 36 states and FCT, it would be an impossible task to clear all of them today.

Food vendors and small business owners at the venue are making brisk business selling snacks and drinks at the venue.

