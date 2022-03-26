Calvin Bassey: Aiming for a Firm Grip in Super Eagles

Glasgow Rangers star, Calvin Bassey has emerged as an Ibrox first-teamer this season and now the Gers full-back is looking to take the next step in his career with the National team

The Gers already have two Super Eagles regulars in their squad with Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo with Calvin Bassey now also called up for the African nation.

Calvin Bassey, 22, has previously been called up to the Nigeria squad but has yet to be capped for the top team and could be handed his opportunity during this break.

After AFCON disappointment, Nigeria face a tough double-header with the Ghanian Black Stars in a match traditionally considered a rivalry on the continent.

The nation’s qualification for the World Cup in Qatar later this year depends on it and for Calvin Bassey, the Ibrox defender is fully-focused on the task at hand with Nigeria.

“It’s a massive game. I’m just focusing on how I can help the team, focus on what to do, what I need to do and my roles are going to be,” Bassey told NFF TV.

“The biggest thing is to get focused and get locked in because it’s going to be a test. We know they are a good team; we also have good players and a good team.”

It speaks volumes that the Rangers left-back has been entrusted with a call-up for such a massively important match and it would be something of a baptism of fire to be thrown in.

But if Bassey’s Rangers form proves anything this season it’s that the youngster can step up when called upon.

Amid defensive issues at centre-back, Calvin Bassey valiantly stepped into the position whilst the Rangers star put an impressive performance against Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League and he can be a utility man for Nigeria.

With three Rangers stars in action for Nigeria against Ghana, the Rangers support will be getting right behind the Super Eagles as they bid for a spot at the World Cup.

The Glasgow Rangers defender has never hidden his intention to represent Nigeria. Born in Italy, he pledged his allegiance to the Super Eagles instead of the Azzurri, England and Scotland.

However, Bassey is yet to be capped. He was invited for the World Cup qualifier double header against Central Africa Republic. However, the defender was just a bench-warmer, as he wasn’t given the opportunity to make his debut. It turned out to be the last time he was called up.

Bassey was snubbed for subsequent second leg games against Liberia and Cape Verde in Nigeria. He was not considered for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

A solid defender, the Nigerian is quite versatile, as he can play in all positions in defence, although his preferred position is at left-back. Strong, aggressive and powerful, he can cause restless moments for strikers.

Having risen through the youth ranks at Leicester City, Bassey joined the Gers in 2020. In his maiden season at the Ibrox Stadium, he made eight league appearances for Steven Gerrard’s men, while featuring in the Scottish Cup and League Cup respectively. To cap a notable start to life, Bassey featured in four Europa League matches, although, Rangers crashed out in the Round of 16.

This season, his stock has risen considerably. Bassey started 25 games across competitions, featuring five times in the Europa League. He has not missed any minute of action this year.

“He’s a fantastic kid, a kid who wants to learn, who wants to grow and evolve with the team, we’re really confident we can help polish him up and get him to become even better than he is,” Gerrard raves about him following his impactful contribution against Standard Liege last season.

“He’s got really interesting attributes right now and he showed them on Thursday night, which was fantastic to see.

“He’s in a good place and he’s ready. That’s the key thing. Calvin, every time he has been called upon since he walked in, he’s been ready to produce. So, he’s in a good place.”

Bassey has all the attributes needed to be a top player in terms of his ability on the ball and his work rate. He can become the long-term successor of Willliam Troost-Ekong or Leon Balogun, the famed but ageing ‘Oyibo Wall’.

Quick-thinking Bassey showed the way to his Nigeria team-mates during a risky exit from their plane after touching down in Ghana.

The Super Eagles were met with a treacherous exit upon arrival as players with a four feet leap from the airbus down to the attached steps.

A host of Nigeria players decided to hop off while reaching for the railing, however, Bassey applied a dose of common by simply sitting down before departing.

He impressed those exiting behind him, which included Aribo who followed his Rangers team-mate’s method.

It was all smiles from the versatile Rangers defender but he will be all business ahead of a winner takes all double header against the Black Stars in the coming days.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

