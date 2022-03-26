Buhari Arrives Eagle Square, APC Convention Commences



Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the Eagles Square, Abuja, venue of the extra ordinary national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).The President whose official car got to the VIP wing of the convention venue at about 8.23pmmade straight to the bullet proof wing of the Eagles where the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who had earlier arrived at 8pm and other top government officials were seated.Others in the VIP wing include Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; former governor of Lagos State and Presidential aspirant of the APC, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 22 state governors and party members from the two chambers of the National Assembly.With the arrival of President Buhari about five hours behind schedule, the APC convention, during which new set of national leaders to run the affairs of the party for the next four years will be elected, will start in earnest.

Details Shortly…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

