Breaking: Musa Withdraws from APC Chairmanship Race, Backs Adamu as Consensus Candidate

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

A few hours to the convention, a frontline national chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has announced his withdrawal from the race in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s advice for a concensus national chairman.

Musa’s spokesman, Nasir Mohammed, confirmed this a few minutes ago.

Musa, currently representing Niger East Senatorial District at the Nigerian Senate, announced his withdrawal from the race after the aspirants’ meeting with President Buhari the Friday and 24 hours to the convention scheduled for Saturday March 26, 2022 in Abuja.

He pledged to back Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the consensus candidate for the seat in today’s convention.

Details shortly…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

