Breaking: Akume, Yari, Al-Makura, Others Step down for Adamu

In line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s advice, six aspirants contesting the national chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have withdrawn from the race.

In a letter dated 25th March, which was signed by Senator George Akume, the aspirants said their decision was premised on the advice of the leadership of the party to pick Abdullahi Adamu as a cencensus candidate for the position.

The aspirants are: Senator George Akume, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, Abdilalziz Yari, Etsu Muhammed, Sani Musa Muhammed and Turaki Salifu Mustapha.



See the Letter

