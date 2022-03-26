APC Convention: Our Best Days Ahead, Says Gbajabiamila

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has expressed the optimism that the best days of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are still in the future.



Gbajabiamila who stated this in his remarks at the national convention of the party in Abuja, said that the success of the convention has triumphed over all cynicism and apathy.

He urged party faithfuls to set aside personal interests and ambitions to work together to deliver a successful convention that they can all be proud of.



The Speaker said, “Fellow progressives, we have travelled a long and hard road to arrive at this day. Through trial and tribulation, disagreement and reconciliation, misunderstanding and compromise, we have convened here to elect for our party a new national leadership to lead us at this critical time in the history of the progressive movement. But our gathering here today is more than just about an election.

This convention honours the courage and sacrifice of the men and women across the length and breadth of Nigeria who banded together to build a new political movement capable of seeking and achieving political power and using that power to improve the lives of the Nigerian people.



“The All Progressives Congress (APC) is a triumph of vision over cynicism and principled action over apathy. As it was in the beginning, so it remains today. Together, we are a living monument to the principle that when patriots stand together in a righteous cause, God is ready to bless the works of their hands. And from our union of progressives has emerged substantive, long-lasting change that will stand to the benefit of our country for years to come. Through multiple electoral contests, many battles won and lost; through growth and expansion, it sometimes feels like the bonds of our brotherhood have frayed, and we have moved farther apart from each other. I urge this convention to remember the ideals and principles of our founding and let us, in that remembrance, rediscover the promise of our union.



He added, “I believe that for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and for the Federal Republic of Nigeria, our best days are ahead of us. Our party, like our country, is going through a process of rebirth. We have the power and opportunity to build a political party that can stand the test of time and lead our country to a future of abiding peace and universal prosperity. We have answered that call and must now work together to make ourselves worthy, and by so doing, write our names, each and together, in the good book of history for all generations to come.”

