APC Convention: Anxiety over Alleged Dumping of Consensus Deal by Govs



* 20 posts are now unopposed, says Jigawa Gov

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

There was palpable tension at the Eagle Square, venue of the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as some governors were alleged to have moved against the consensus agreement reached on the national chairmanship position.

Speculations were rife Saturday evening that the lengthy delay in the take-off of the event was due to the threat by some governors to ditch the agreement reached on Senator Abdulahi Adamu as the consensus candidate for the post and instead were poised to direct their state delegates to vote for another person.

There was also unconfirmed report that some governors were toying with the idea of staging a walkout.

As at the time of this report, delegates, party supporters and observers were still anticipating the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari while being entertained by artistes from different sections of the country.

At about 6.50pm, Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, who is the Chairman of the Convention sub Committee announced to the delegates that the party was still working to reach consensus on all positions so that there would be no need for election.

According to him, agreement had been reached on at least 20 posts.

He therefore appealed to other aspirants in the interest of the party to follow suit by ensuring that a consensus was reached on the other positions.

