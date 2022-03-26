Amanda Udechukwu: Makes List of the Most Impactful CEOs in Nigeria





Roxbury Homes Chief Executive Officer Mrs Amanda Uju Udechukwu has been shortlisted among the most impactful CEOs that contributed to Nigeria’s GDP in 2021.

On March 16, 2022 The Guardian published a special publication titled “The Guardian’s Special Focus On Most Impactful and Award-Winning CEOs That Contributed to Nigeria’s GDP Growth in 2021” beaming a searchlight on over 50 Chief Executive Officers of companies who have contributed to the growth of Nigeria’s GDP.

No fewer than 50 CEOs were unveiled by The Guardian newspaper as impactful CEOs and Mrs Amanda Uju Udechukwu, the Chief Executive Officer Roxbury Homes was not omitted in the list.

Though, Amanda Udechukwu’s nomination didn’t come as a surprise after she appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of Roxbury Homes to drive its expansion target.

Roxbury Homes had in a statement stated that Amanda Udechukwu’s wealth of experience contributed immensely to the company’s development.

A statement by the company also state: “We are proud of you our CEO Mrs Amanda Udechukwu. We are not surprised of this great achievement, you have always proven to us at Roxbury Homes, of your great potentials. We still believe that this is the beginning of great things.”

The CEOs that made the list include Armstrong Akintunde of Aerofield, Aisha Dahir-Umar of National Pension Commission, Baker Magunda of Guinness Nigeria, Alex A. Okoh of Bureau of Public Enterprises, Olawale Opayinka of Eko Development Company, Dr. Bashir Jamoh of Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Prince Omoha Nduka John of Prince Luxury Group and others.

