2023: Akwa Ibom Ex-deputy Governor Backs Umo Eno

A former deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Patrick Ekpotu, has officially declared his support for the 2023 governorship aspiration of Pastor Umo Eno.

Speaking during a consultation visit at his Abuja residence, Engr. Ekpotu noted that Pastor Eno is a credible and competent aspirant who will raise the stakes in governance and further development.

The elder statesman who served under Godswill Akpabio between 2007 to 2011, stated that given the sterling qualities of Pastor Eno, every well-meaning Akwa Ibom person should support him to succeed.

According to him, “As far as Umo Eno is concerned, it’s not a question of who is right but what is right.

“The Umo Eno I know has contributed immensely to the state over the years. So if Umo Eno is not qualified, then who else.”

He noted that the message of Eno has reverberated across the state, country and beyond since he joined the race.

While reassuring the team of his unalloyed support, he said “I want to assure you that as a strong member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), you have my support.

“I would be available at any time to play any role for the success of Pastor Umo Eno, if so requested.”

In his speech, the leading PDP aspirant said he was at the residence of Ekpotu to pay homage, describing him as one of the illustrious sons of Akwa Ibom State.

He noted that the Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration has made laudable progress in infrastructural development and industrialisation, adding that there was a need to connect the dots and create more job opportunities for Akwa Ibom youths.

He acknowledged that the successive leaders of the state have contributed an appreciable quota to the Akwa Ibom project, adding, “I believe the next government should focus on building on entrepreneurship, so we can further develop the state and create jobs for our people.”

Eno appealed to the host and wife to stand by him and support his aspiration to serve Akwa Ibom State as governor in 2023.

Earlier in his introduction, the International Chairman of Maintain Peace Movement (MPM), Mr. Emmanuel Enoidem, noted that their mission was to honour the former deputy governor whom he said has distinguished himself beyond the shores of Nigeria.

Enoidem said as a mark of respect, it was imperative to officially introduce the leading aspirant to him, noting that Pastor Eno is a seasoned entrepreneur with rare capacities and integrity.

While assuring everyone that Pastor Eno would fulfill the Akwa Ibom dream, he appealed to Ekpotu to support and bless his aspiration.

In the team were the Secretary of the MPM, Prince Enobong Uwah, Eket Senatorial District Vice Chairman of MPM, Engr Uwem Okoko, MPM Coordinator and Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Sir Monday Ebong Uko, Commissioner for Education, Hon (Mrs) Idongesit Etiebet, Chairman Board of Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency, (AKSEPWMA), Prince Akpan Ikim and others.

Meanwhile, it was celebration galore at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, as supporters of leading Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial aspirant in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, gathered in their numbers to receive him on return from Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory.

The supporters carried placards, banners, flags and chanted in celebration of Pastor Eno who had acquired the expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2023 gubernatorial elections.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, the seasoned businessman appreciated the massive show of support to his aspiration.

The immediate-past Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, said he is prepared for the primaries and urged his supporters to remain resolute and undaunted in their prayers and support for him.

“It is a dawn of a new era for our youths, women, children and elders.

“It is a new dawn for entrepreneurship development in Akwa Ibom State,” Pastor Eno remarked.

He thanked all the critical stakeholders of the party for their support and endorsements so far and promised not to take the confidence on him for granted.

He tasked his supporters to stay focused peaceful in their actions, and also sued for peace and tolerance throughout the electioneering period.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

