What The Coaches Are Saying

Eguavoen: Going to Be Difficult Game But Nigeria Will Win

Augustine Eguavoen admits it would be a difficult match but insists Nigeria has got the player to help them defeat their opponents.

“It’s a very crucial match, a lot is at stake,” the former Super Eagles defender who is now the coach of the side Eguavoen said ahead of the first-leg game in Kumasi

“The most important thing is to qualify for the World Cup. We have a strong squad and a large pool of players to choose from.

“The boys are sharp and ready to go. We have to win well against Ghana to get over the line. We will do the talking on the pitch.”

Otto Addo: I Know Fans Are Sceptical But Black Stars Will Qualify

Head Coach of Ghana’s Black Stars, Otto Addo, is confident his boys will secure a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars are hoping to make a return to the mundial after missing out four years ago in Russia.

Despite the enormity of the task before his team, the former defender is upbeat they can beat the Super Eagles to the World Cup ticket.

“I know people are skeptical of the team because of the last tournament (AFCON) but we have a plan and we will work hard to put that plan into use and try to qualify,” Addo announced yesterday in Kumasi.

“There’s never enough time to train national teams but I believe the players have trained well and are in good shape.”

