US-based Foundation Unfolds Peace Initiatives among Nigerians





Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

Concerned with the state of the Nigeria’s security challenges and its threats to national unity, a United States of America -based agency, the People United in Love and Peace Foundation (PULPF), has commenced series of programmes to ensure peace among the various tribes in the country.

The PULPF is nongovernmental organisation instituted by a group of eminent Nigerians in the Diaspora, led by Dr. Victor James.

The group unfolded its programme yesterday during its maiden outreach held in Mararaba, Nasarawa State.

A communique issued by the foundation explained that apart from its empowerment initiatives, the PULPF would seek various means to foster love, unity, peace and progress amongst Nigerians.

The communique explained that the outreach programme included the distribution of cash to indigent women.

It added that representatives of the Arewa Youths Organisations, monarchs from northern Nigeria, and other ethnic groups attended the occasion.

The Communique added that James enjoined Nigerians to develop a positive mindset towards the country, adding that such positive thoughts will propel the nation to greatness.

He said: “This is the first time we are coming publicly to announce the formation of this foundation.

“The aim of the foundation is to do everything we can, to unite our brothers from the North with our brothers from the South.

“It doesn’t cost us money for us to unite our country. It’s just for us to work and change our mindsets.

“I flew all the way from New York, United States to Nigeria to speak about the essence, the need for us to live in peace and unity.”

He commended the federal government’s efforts in combating COVID-19 pandemic.

VJames specifically hailed President Muhammadu Buhari, his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the Secretary to the Federal Government, Mr. Boss Mustapha for taking proactive steps to stem the tide in the spread of the virus.

He said: “The COVID-19 pandemic devastated the entire universe but Nigeria was saved because of the actions taken by Mr. President, Mohamadu Buhari, carried out by Mustapha, Gambari and the 36 state governors.

“They played a very good role in making sure that some of the citizens were vaccinated and received the COVID-19 protocols/palliatives.”

He urged Nigerians to eschew violence and live in peace.

James also identified lack of peace and unity as being responsible for love lost amongst Nigerians.

He encouraged participants to spread the good news of peace and unity amongst brothers, sisters and parents.

He stressed the need to change their mindsets about segregation and unhealthy thoughts against the nation.

He said that the PULPF would soon organise a massive concert at the Eagle Square in Abuja, where some rural and indigent women would be given N1 million each to support their economic growth.

James said that the foundation gave priority to women as they were usually quick to embrace peace and unity.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

