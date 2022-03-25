Tinubu Donates N1bn for LASU Leadership Development Centre



* Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 60-bed hospital as Lagos varsity holds 25th convocation



Funmi Ogundare

Former Lagos State Governor, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday, donated the sum of N1 billion for the establishment of a Centre of Leadership Development at the Lagos State University.

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who represented Tinubu, also delivered the institution’s 25th convocation lecture, titled, ‘Global Trends: The Rightful Place of Nigeria in the World.’



In the lecture, Tinubu asked if Nigerians love each other enough to construct a better political, social and economic home by building a dynamic and firm structure of building blocks never before seen in the country.

According to him, the society cannot thrive in an air of mistrust and acrimony, adding that to flourish, there must be a full understanding that every Nigerian, regardless of place or social circumstance, was equally entitled to the fundamental good things all human beings deserve and desire.



“Let us not befool ourselves. History is patient, yet not forever lenient regarding negligent folly. There comes a time when there is no time. Either action is taken, and the urgent word said or precious chance slips away, lost forever.



“Our nation approaches such a moment. We have boasted of enormous potential for decades, consoling our discomfort by saying that potential will be realised tomorrow. But something disappointing seems to happen when tomorrow becomes today. Years and decades have passed; yet greatness remains elusive. “

He said Nigeria should be among the greatest nations in human history if greatness came merely by speaking of it, but expressed concern that the country remained an economy unjustly designed to export raw material and import increasingly expensive finished products.



“We must be truthful enough to acknowledge this lapse, bold enough to correct it, and tolerant enough not to endlessly vilify each other for causing it. We are all both cause and hopefully solution, “Tinubu said, adding that “we must all join hands to reform the nation.”



In her remarks, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Bello, said the convocation lecture, was timely and relevant.

She said the institution’s choice of Tinubu as the convocation lecturer was informed by his pedigree as an outstanding and visionary leader who has significantly contributed to Nigeria’s trajectory as a nation, especially the survival and enrichment of our democracy, even in the face of personal sacrifice.

“Asiwaju has committed himself to learning and perfecting the act of sound leadership, ultimately for the benefit of the people of Lagos, his primary constituency, the South West, his wider constituency and the nation as a whole,” she added.



With a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.97 over a scale of 5.0, Benjamin Damilare Olowu became the overall Best Graduating Student at the 25th convocation of the Lagos State University (LASU) in Ojo.

The valedictorian, who hails from Epe Local Government Area of the State, finished from the Department of Mechanical Engineering with the highest grade point in the faculty’s record.



Also, 111 others graduated with a First Class across the 10 faculties in the school. The graduands were awarded the degrees at the convocation held at the campus yesterday.

The Visitor to the school, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, applauded the feat attained by the university, stressing that the school had sustained the established culture of excellence and quality tertiary education.

The Ojo campus of the school was agog with activities, as dignitaries from various parts of the country trooped to the campus for the ceremony.



Sanwo-Olu, in his address, said LASU had evolved from its humble beginnings to attain a world-class status, noting that the quality of graduates churned out by the school testified to LASU’s tenacity of purpose, teamwork, drive for innovation in teaching, learning and research.

With Lagos ranked the fifth largest economy in Africa, the governor said the state offered possibilities that could support the graduands’ creativity and entrepreneurial dreams.



He said: “Lagos State University has come a long way from its humble beginnings in 1984 to its current world-class status. Our administration is proud of the great heights the institution has attained. I congratulate the management team, staff, students and other members of the university community for continually striving for excellence. Feats achieved by today’s graduands are testimonies of LASU’s tenacity of purpose, teamwork, and drive for innovation in teaching, learning and research, which are in line with the vision of the founding fathers of the university.



“As a government, we will continue to provide the enabling environment for our youths to engage in meaningful educational and economic activities to add value to themselves, while also contributing meaningfully to the rising profile of Lagos as the economic and industrial hub of Nigeria and Africa.

“We have the market, as well as the population, that offer possibilities to support creativity of young people and their entrepreneurial ideas. Lagos, which is the 5th largest economy in our continent, is the place to be, to dream big and to implement even bigger ideas.”



Sanwo-Olu reminded the graduands that the contemporary world of work had changed, stressing that the graduates’ future would be defined by their ability to constantly adapt to ever-changing realities.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to provide requisite support for all state-owned institutions to allow for growth, academic excellence, and to enable them compete well with their peers in any part of the world.



Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the state government had awarded the contract for the construction of the first-ever LASU Technology hub as a measure to achieve the vision for sustainable education and technology in line with his administration’s development agenda.



He said: “We have commenced the installation of LED Double Combo Renewable Energy Street Lighting of about 6.6km perimeter spots across the LASU main campus to ensure safety and security of lives of our students and workers during the day and at night. Also, the construction of six blocks of Hall of Residence, which will give 8,272 bed spaces, is on-going. This Public Private Partnership (PPP) project will soon be completed and commissioned for our students’ use.

“New buildings are being constructed for the Faculties of Arts, Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Management Sciences, as well as the LASU International School. The Central University Library and the LASU Homes are also nearing completion. The LASU Homes project, which is currently at painting stage when completed, will help to reduce accommodation problems faced by the teaching and non-teaching staff of the university.”

Earlier, the Governor commissioned a Primary Health Centre donated to LASU by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The 60-bed fully equipped hospital has an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), operating theatre, laboratory, blood bank and consulting rooms, among other facilities.

Sanwo-Olu said the facility would be further equipped with an ambulance and requisite items to make it function properly.

Also, Sanwo-Olu announced the decision of the State Executive Council to immediately set up a Professorial Chair on Leadership and Good Governance in the school on behalf of Tinubu.

Two Governors were awarded honorary doctorate degrees. They were Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Doctor of Letters in Educational, Healthcare and Community Development; and Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum (Doctor of Letters in Community Integration, Youth, Urban and Rural Development.

A foremost scholar and former National Universities Commission (NUC) Executive Secretary, Prof. Peter Okebukola, was awarded Professor Emeritus, while Mr. Goodie Ibru was awarded honorary doctorate business degrees in Commerce, Hospitality and Tourism.

Other honorary degree awardees were the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa (Doctor of Arts in Broadcasting, Community Integration and Rights Advocate) and Mrs. Ibukun Awosika (Doctor of Entrepreneurship and Human Capacity Development).

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

