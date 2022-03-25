Sanwo-Olu Celebrates Women Impacting Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has recognised the enduring impact of women in the progressive development of the state in a continuation celebration of International Women’s Month.

Spotlighting their contributions to the narrative of ‘A Greater Lagos, the governor said the initiative is in its third year running, having commenced in March 2020.

The programme theme: ‘Eko Women 100’, identifies and honours the women who are blazing the trail in their fields and contributing to the growth of the state as well as inspiring the next generation.

Some of the women honoured this year included the state First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Ibukun Awosika; media mogul, Mo Abudu; elder stateswoman, Mrs. Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele; Fidelity Bank Managing Director, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe; Managing Director, GTCO, Miriam Olusanya; President/CEO, Transcorp Plc, Owen Omogiafo; CEO, North-West Petroleum, Dame Winifred Akpani; Managing Director/CEO, Transcorp Hotels plc, Dupe Olusola, among others.

Speaking about the initiative, Governor Sanwo-Olu said: “The Women of Lagos are powerful, visionary and represent our great state at the highest level globally.

This week, we celebrated 100 of them in a project called #Eko100Women. These women have made Lagos their home bringing their expertise and excellence to great effect.”

This year’s event is built on the significant Eko4Women annual celebration, which has honoured over 300 women. In addition, each recipient received a personal letter of recognition from the governor, showing appreciation for their commitment to excellence. Like other occasions before, the initiative empowered several medium and small female-owned businesses across the state.

These women were drawn from all parts of the state, across various fields and strata of society. “From arts to technology, business, and sports, we touched on as many industries as possible. In my special letter to each woman, I charged them to continue to demonstrate the unstoppable spirit and values of Lagos,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Expressing gratitude for the gesture and commending the governor’s initiative, Founder, Terra-Kulture and one of the honorees, Bolanle Austen-Peters, said many of the recipients acknowledged the honour from the state government.

According to her, “I understand that recognitions such as these are worthy of celebration because they show that the government is aware of the little contributions we all make to keep this country alive.”

In her remark, the Deputy Group Managing Director, AIM Group, Tatiana Mousalli Nouri, noted that: “Equality is crucial for the well-being of our world, diversity is wealth, and inclusion is strength”.

Other women honoured under the Eko Women 100 initiative include Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University, Prof. Olatunji-Bello; MD Suntrust Bank, Halima Buba; EcoBank Chairman, Bola Adesola; distinguished stateswomen, Alhaja Lateefat Okunnu and Alhaja Sikirat Jakande; CEO Eleganza Group, Sade Okoya; veteran artist, Nike Okundaye-Davies; renowned architect, Olajumoke Adenowo; movie producer Kemi Adetiba; actress, Funke Akindele-Bello; Qatar Airways pilot, Adeola Sowemimo, and celebrity photographer, TY Bello.

