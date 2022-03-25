Riding on National Mood, Peter Obi Joins Presidential Race



*Promises to lift country out of poverty

*He’s in politics out of sacrifice, says Babangida Aliyu

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A former governor of Anambra State and vice presidential candidate on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday, joined the 2023 presidential race with a promise to lift the country out of poverty.



Obi declared his intention to run for the presidency at the Anambra State Government House, during a meeting with traditional rulers of the state.



However, a former governor of Niger State, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, has said Obi, an already accomplished corporate leader and successful businessman, only went into politics to make the society better.

Speaking on his declaration, Obi said, he decided to declare his intention to run for president, while also calling for prayers and support from the monarchs.



The former banker said, “I am talking to the traditional rulers, because if somebody begins any journey, he must first tell his fathers. I am telling you as my fathers that I am coming out to contest the position of the President of Nigeria.



“If I am voted as the president, I will secure Nigeria, create jobs for the teeming youths of the country and pull Nigeria out of poverty. Everything I have done regarding resources, I have manage them proudly. I want to move this country forward. I’m a Nigerian, I believe in one united Nigeria, and I want it secured.



“I am not just aspiring for political position but to serve and move the country forward. I have all it takes to be president and move the country forward. You know me and you know how Nigeria is today. In 2019, I went with Atiku as the vice presidential candidate but today I want to come out on my own.

“I just came to seek your blessing as traditional rulers of the state. I am here to tell you as my own fathers that, I am aspiring for the president of Nigeria,” Obi told the monarchs.



But Aliyu, who remarked on the Obi presidency when he paid a courtesy visit to the former Niger State governor in Minna, stated that Obi, passionate about societal development, joined politics and became a governor, so as to make positive impacts in the society.



According to him, Obi was someone whose track record of success in governance showed how committed he was to nation building.



Aliyu, therefore, commended members of the party for their unity and for pursuing the democratic ideals for which a society should be known, adding that the whole essence of governance was service to the people.

He, however, lamented the state of poor governance in the country as manifested in high level of insecurity, high cost of living, high inflation, high unemployment rate, and so on.



But he assured the people that the PDP would rescue Nigeria from further collapse and transform the nation, when given power in 2023.

In his remarks, Chairman of the PDP in Niger State, Tanko Beji, wished Obi well in his political journey, and reassured him of their commitment to ensuring that the party wins the 2023 elections both at the state and federal levels.



Responding, Obi noted that Niger State contributed greatly to Nigeria’s development and would do more if supported by the government.



“Niger State has a landmass of 76km2, twice the size of Netherlands, which has 33,500km2. Their income from their agricultural exports is over $100 billion. Government can support small scale farmers in Niger State to produce more.



“The rice farmers at Baddegi area, Mambe and Doko Axis, Gbanchitagi and Kusotachi axis can be empowered by the government to be more productive. Same goes for the yam farmers at Shiroro, Munya and Kuta areas of Niger State. All these offer us great opportunity for development of the nation,” he said.

