NIHOTOUR Committed to SERVICOM Pact, Says DG





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Mr. Nura Sani Kangiwa has reiterated the commitment of the institute to provide effective and quality services that would meet the needs of its customers and stakeholders in line its mandate.

Kangiwa stated this at the unveiling of the NIHOTOUR SERVICOM Charter at the headquarter of the institute in Abuja.

He noted that NIHOTOUR owed its teaming customers and the Nigerian people nothing less than the provision of satisfactory training services in Hands-On-Skills for personnel in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry to boost productivity in the sector for better economic growth of the country.

Kangiwa, according to a press release that was issued by the Director of Media and Public Relations, NIHOTOUR, Mr. Ahmed Mohammed Sule, yesterday assured Nigerians that “NIHOTOUR’s deployment of transparency, efficiency, promptness, integrity, competence and capability will deliver the quality of training services required for the provision of high standard service delivery in Nigeria’s travel, tourism and hospitality industry in line with global best practices.”

He noted that the unveiling of the SERVICOM Charter of the institute is a clear demonstration of the commitment of NIHOTOUR to uphold the tenets and hallmarks of the SERVICOM Charter to deliver selfless services with integrity, objectivity, openness and honesty to the delight and satisfaction of the customers.

In her address during the unveiling of the NIHOTOUR SERVICOM Charter, the National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SERVICOM, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, said that the NIHOTOUR SERVICOM Charter was designed to serve as guidance for effective and efficient service delivery by NIHOTOUR as well as to serve as a guide to its teaming customers to access the services and to seek redress in the event of an unsatisfactory service delivery.

While stating her believe for NIHOTOUR’s ability to deliver on its services to the admiration and satisfaction of her customers, Mrs. Akajemeli called on staff of the institute to support the leadership in carrying out their duties for quality service delivery to the Nigerian populace in honesty, transparency and fairness that are verifiable and measurable.

The Head of NIHOTOUR SERVICOM Unit, Mrs. Gemma Simon, pledged the commitment and dedication of members of her team to ensuring that the institute would continue to deliver on its mandate while ensuring that customers get the quality of services they deserved.

She called on partners of the institute to offer their support and cooperation for the achievement of the set objectives in the overall interest of the travel, tourism and hospitality industry of the country.

The management and staff of both agencies, including students of the institute who witnessed the unveiling of the NIHOTOUR Charter of SERVICOM, expressed optimism that this would usher in another vista for more efficient and effective service delivery by NIHOTOUR.

