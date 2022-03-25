Nigeria, Ghana Rekindled Rivalry Live on StarTimes

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana Will rekindle their rivalry in an epic 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier showing live on StarTimes today at 8:30 pm.

The first leg holds at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi and will be broadcast on NTA channels on StarTimes.

The die is cast and the Black Stars will look to put behind their disappointing run at AFCON 2021 and try to secure the World Cup ticket.

Nigeria and Ghana will face off in a two-legged affair with the winner on aggregates qualifying for the soccer fiesta in Qatar later in the year.

Nigeria landed in Kumasi on Thursday morning. They are scheduled to return to Abuja immediately after the game in Ghana ahead of the second-leg scheduled for Tuesday.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved a 100 percent capacity for the Baba Yara Stadium and more than 20,000 tickets have already been sold as at Thursday.

The Ghana vs Nigeria football rivalry is among the oldest and most proliferate rivalries in African football.

It reflects the long-standing socio-economic rivalry between the two nations which are two of the five Anglophone nations in West Africa and home to the largest populations in the region.

Historically, the Black Stars have defeated the Super Eagles 25 times in the 56 meetings while their rivals have claimed wins on 12 occasions. 19 games have ended in draws.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

