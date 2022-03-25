Ndi Enugu N’ Lagos Endorses Ekweremadu for Governor

A group of Igbo people living in Lagos particularly from Enugu State, Ndi Enugu N’ Lagos has endorsed the Governorship ambition of Sen Ike Ekweremadu.

Speaking at a meeting at Lagos Continental Hotel which witnessed a very large turnout, the leader of Ndi Enugu N’Lagos, Dr. Charles Mba disclosed that Ekweremadu is the only person to save Enugu State at the moment.

According to him, looking at his antecedents, he is the most qualified person to pilot the affairs of Enugu State. “We appreciate and admire his courage at all times to speak the truth without fear or favour coupled.

“Enugu State needs a courageous, experienced leader with the required contact to pilot the affairs of our dear state.

Ndi Enugu N’Lagos however, consist of business men and women and professionals from Enugu State that reside in Lagos. According to Mba, “most of us are community and opinion leaders in our various communities and we are ready to partner any aspirant that is willing to further bring development and create employment for our teaming youths.”

“Ekweremadu is the first governorship aspirant from Enugu State that found it worthy to come and recognized our importance in the society and for this singular reason, we will support him.

“We also willing to support and partner with national and state aspirants that are willing to further bring development, create employment for our teaming youths, lead with equity, fairness and transparency just like Sen Ike Ekweremadu,” Mba added.

Also speaking, the former Deputy Senate President, Sen Ike Ekweremadu thanked Ndi Enugu N’ Lagos for their endorsement, promising that he will not disappoint them.

Ekweremadu urged Ndi Enugu N’ Lagos not to relent in their support even though the opposition will try do the everything possible to pull the movement down just as they did to Governor Charles Soludo but that the living God will never allow his people to suffer defeat.

The former Deputy Senate President pledged to utilise his experiences and international partnerships to transform Enugu State and the South East into an economic hub for the good of the state and the nation at large.

Ekweremadu said that his administration will run an open door government that will restore people’s faith in the government.

According to him, “We will transform our civil service, judiciary, and parliament, making them technology driven. We will improve welfare, efficiency, and respectability of our public service.”

He added that the state’s revenue collection would be fair, reliable, and devoid of leaks and waste. “Our revenues will be spent in the best interest of the people.

“We will consult periodically with our stakeholders — religious leaders, political leaders, and the business community among others.”

“We look forward to running a government that sees all citizens as equals before the Law.

We will restore the hope of the people in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man and create an atmosphere of respectability for judicial officers,” says the aspirant.

Part of his manifesto includes repositioning the Enugu State Judiciary in terms of human capital, infrastructure, and welfare. Pensions and other benefits of judicial officers in Enugu State will be prioritised.

Initiating post-service housing for not only Enugu State judicial officers, but also federal judicial officers of Enugu State origin with provision of an estate specifically for them; and this will essentially keep them away from political influence and encourage networking among their colleagues.

“We will emphasise training and retraining to sustain quality performance. We pledge not to interfere with local government funds,” Ekweremadu said.

He also used the opportunity to clear the affair about his current relationship with the state governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. “I have no problem with Enugu State government. We have known ourselves for almost 30 years.”

He should provide a level playing ground for everyone to participate in the election.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

