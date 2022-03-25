Makarfi Condemns Kaduna Killings

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, has condemned the killings and destruction of houses by terrorists in communities in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

On Sunday bandits invaded four communities in Kaura LGA, killing 38 people while over 200 houses were destroyed.

In a statement in Kaduna yesterday, Makarfi, described the killings as “horrible, obnoxious and unacceptable.”

He said the barbaric acts must be condemned by all people of decency and urged that everything must be done to put a stop to the wanton descent into animalism.

He said: “News of a resurgent wave of attacks and violence leading to loss of lives of innocent people around the Jema’a-Kaura-Zangon Kataf Local Governments axis of Kaduna State, is as horrible, obnoxious as it is unacceptable.

“These callous acts must be condemned by all people of decency as we must all come together, irrespective of whatever differences, to do whatever it takes to put a stop to this wanton descent into animalism.

“I am appalled at the descent to the gutter, by some elements, to whom human life has become so worthless that they waste it at the slightest (in fact, sometimes no) provocation.

“I condemn these callous and cowardly acts and appeal to the people of the communities and indeed all people of the state to remain calm, peaceful and law abiding, as well as resist the temptation of taking the law into their hands.”

The former governor urged security agencies to ensure that no stone is left unturned in efforts to fish out and bring perpetrators of the dastardly acts to justice.

Makarfi expressed his heartfelt condolences to families of the deceaseds, other victims of the violence, as well as government and all people of Kaduna state and earnestly pray for the quick return of peace and normalcy to the affected areas.

He also prayed for an enduring peace in Kaduna state and the entire country.

