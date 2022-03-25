ITF Empowers 3,905 Youths Nationwide

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Director-General/Chief Executive of the Industrial Training Fund, (ITF) Mr. Joseph N. Ari, has said that the agency has empowered 3,905 youths nationwide including100 youths in Kwara State during its 2021 National Industrial Skills Development Programme(NISDP).

Ari made the disclosure in Ilorin, Kwara state capital on Wednesday during the closing ceremony/graduation of the trainees.

Represented at the event by the Area Manager, ITF, Ilorin Area Office, Mrs.Temitayo Quadri, Mr. Ari said, “The NISDP was initiated in 2016 to not only facilitate the achievement of the Federal Government policy on job and wealth creation and breed a new generation of entrepreneurs to transform the economic landscape of the country but above all drive the achievement

of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

“The programme, which the closing ceremony is taking place today, commenced in the third quarter of 2021. The training lasted for three months. In all, at least 3905 Nigerians were equipped with skills

in two trade areas namely, Catering and Event Management and Plumbing. In this Kwara State, 100 youths were trained in 50 Catering and Event and Plumbing and Pipefitting. We believe that given the intensity and the very practical nature of the training, they were equipped with the necessary skills and attitudes for them to thrive as employees or asnentrepreneurs.

“Nigeria is witnessing a youth bulge. He lamented,cultism and other social vices and rising incidences of criminalitybin the country. According to several authorities, Nigeria had a population of about 45 million and a birth rate of about 2 per cent in 1960. Today, our population has ballooned to over 200 million with a birth rate of close to 3 per cent per annum, with many projections that wenmay hit the 400 million mark by 2050, which will catapult us to third after China and India on the ranking of Nations with the highest population.

