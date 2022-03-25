Former Kwara PDP Women Leader Berates FG over Non-performance

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



A Former Women Leader of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, and Senatorial Aspirant for Kwara Central Senatorial District Ms. Sarat Adebayo, has berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government over its alleged failure to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians since assumption of office.

Adebay,o however, said that the PDP is committed to return the country to its lost glory if given the chance again to lead the nation.

Speaking in Ilorin yesterday while submitting her letter of intent to contest the Kwara Central Senatorial District in 2023 elections to the State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Babatunde Mohammed, at the state secretariat, Ilorin, the PDP chieftain said that “the Nigerians will never forget the hardship and pains the APC led government has bequeathed on the people since the emergence of APC government in the country.”

She said that “it is disheartening that most families in the country today cannot afford three days meals in view of the APC’s bad governance.

“The situation has made Nigerians to turn into beggars and this is not what the APC led government promised the people while campaigning to lead the country during the 2015 general elections.”

Adebayo, who was a former chairman of the state Local Government Service Commission (LGSC), added that “the PDP is now set and committed to change the lives of Nigerians come 2023.

“We have capable leaders that have been tested and they will use these exposures to add values to the socio wellbeing of the populace.”

On her ambition to seek the Kwara Central Senatorial District ticket of the PDP, Adebayo said: “I have decided to offer myself for service as a federal lawmaker to effect the desired changes we need to put the country back on track.

“Having consulted widely and come to the realisation that the only political party, which priorities women interest and inclusion in the political process is the Saraki Political Structure and the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP).

“It is on this note with great honour that I notify you of my intention.to humbly present myself to run for the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial district come 2023 under the umbrella of our great PDP.”

Adebayo noted that “I am here not just as a woman but one with capacity, empathy compassion and with the spirit of sacrifice to better the lot of her people.

“As a successful retiree in the civil service, and an accomplished public servant, who has served at different levels, and a staunch follower of the Saraki political structure under our Leader, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, I have the confidence that I will bring to bear my wealth of experiences to bring about effective and qualitative representation for my constituents, our great nation and the generation yet to come.”

Responding, the State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Babatunde Mohammed, lauded the concerted efforts of the aspirant.

Mohammed said that the aspirant has remained a committed party leader that has been using her contacts to add values to the party, adding that “if emerged as the senator, Hajia Sarat Adebayo would be a useful to the state and the members of the PDP in the state.”

The chairman, however, urged the aspirant to continue to mobilise more people into the party so as to assist the PDP to win all seats in the next elections in the state.

