FG Partners UNICEF, Microsoft, GPE to Reach 12m Learners by 2025

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government has envisioned to reach 12 million learners in the country by 2025 following its partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Microsoft and Global Partnership for Education (GPE) under the Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP) initiative.



This was as the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has said to ensure continuity of learning for all children, the country must change and reimagine the education sector.



Osinbajo stated this at the official launch of the programme in Abuja, yesterday.

The NLP which is an online, mobile, and soon–to–be offline platform that would allow continuous access to quality education, aims at reaching three million learners by 2022 and 12 million learners in the country by 2025.



It was designed for pre-primary, primary and secondary school learning, providing access for children, youths and teachers to access a digitalised curriculum with learning materials in all core subjects for primary one to six, and all all junior and secondary school classes.



Osinbajo, who was represented at the event by the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said there has been significant improvement in the sector but access to learning remains a big challenge.



“Over the last decade, Nigeria has made great strides in improving access to education. In the last five years, pre-primary school participation increased from 45 per cent to 61 per cent, primary enrollment increased by five million. The rate of out-of-school children decreased by 10 per cent, from 42 per cent to 32 per cent.



“These are phenomenal achievements but access to school does not equate to learning. Nigeria is facing learning crisis. Millions of children and young people are not developing even the basic skills they need to break out of poverty due to destruction to schooling and learning by incessant security, COVID-19 as well as more recent attacks.



“To ensure continuity of learning for all children and the resilience of education systems to future shocks, we must change and reimagine the education sector.”



He added: “Deploying innovations that rethink the current methodologies, including new approaches to delivering education in ways that defy the digital divide, and ensuring learning continuity in emergencies, has become imperative.



“This launch set the foundation for creating a system of education where digital technology will be used to transform the way that learning is provide and meet the need of every child. The NLP is an effective tool to ensure the continuity of learning through access to curriculum.”



On his part, the UNICEF representative in Nigeria, Mr. Peter Hawkins, said the platform could be quickly deployed, customised and scaled-up nationally, including in low connectivity areas.

He noted that the digital platform would address the over 89 per cent of learners who do not have access to computers in the home and over 82 per cent of learners who do not have access to the internet in Nigeria.

“It is also an effective tool to accelerate national reforms to make quality learning opportunities available to more children, anytime, anywhere.

“Before COVID-19, access to quality education was already profoundly unequal Abo, we know that in Nigeria, 28 million children in school and NOT learning at the appropriate levels.

“Sadly, learning is not always equipping our young people with the sits needed to excel in today’s world if we are to realize the ambition of SDG4, then we need to reimagine education, and the deployment of innovations like the Learning Passport will help to bring us there.

“With 65.6 million people aged 10 to 24 years, Nigeria has one of the largest young populations in the world representing an extraordinary opportunity for development and growth,” he said.

Also speaking, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, said the platform would be an effective tool to learning in the country.

The minister who was represented by the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, David Gende, urged the private sector to key in and ensure sustainability of the project.

