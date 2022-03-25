FG Appoints Five Agencies to Train 50,000 N-Power Beneficiaries

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Government has approved the engagement of four of its agencies to train 50,000 non-graduate N-Power beneficiaries.

The approval was given to National Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Industrial Training Fund (ITF), National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) and the Hydraulic Equipment Development Institute (HEDI) following the Federal Executive Council held on Wednesday. The shortlisted agencies will train the beneficiaries for nine months.

In her presentation, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq said that the ministry was coordinating the implementation of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) in line with its mandate of alleviating poverty, social inclusion and youth empowerment.

“This N-Build is under the N-Power cluster of programmes managed by NSIP and it targets unemployed non-graduates. This proposed training is a continuation of N-Build training that started in 2017 with every batch of N-Power trainees.

The proposed training programme entails months of in-centre class training, six months for apprenticeship, post apprenticeship, mentorship with provision of starter packs and assessment leading to the award of National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) certification.

The N-Build apprenticeship programme will be coordinated across the 36 States and FCT and centres in almost 350 Local Government Areas.

NIHOTOUR will provide professional and technical skills upgrade training programmes for the beneficiaries in baking, cooking/catering, house- keeping and mixology as well as all areas of hospitality and tourism directly and indirectly connected to it, while ITF will train beneficiaries in electrical, masonry, plumbing and carpentry.

NITT will handle training services in automobile and agritech tracks while HEDI will empower beneficiaries in welding and fabrication, electrical fittings and plumbing.

