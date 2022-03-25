FCTA Begins Cracks down on Illegal Roadside Taxi Parks

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

In a bid to ease traffic congestion in Abuja City centre arising from the proliferation of illegal taxi parks, the Federal Capital Territory Administration, (FCTA) has commenced a massive cracking down on operators of such parks.

Over 50 vehicles were impounded yesterday during the raid on the illegal parks located in Garki Areas 1, 8 and 10 and Apo Bridge.

The Director, Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) Dr. Abdulateef Bello, said the impounded vehicles violated several traffic rules.

He said the vehicles were parked at various unapproved parks, while they were also not improperly registered.

He vowed that the exercise would be a routine duty stressing the administration had put in place measures to close all the illegal parks.

He also added that all rickety vehicles will be put off the road while owners of the impounded vehicles would be made to comply with all requirements of the law, before they could get them back.

While pledging to sustain the exercise, Bello also assured that officers who were injured by hoodlums in previous operations would be adequately compensated.

Meanwhile, the Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah has said the FCT Minister has resolved to deal with all sectoral infractions, added that the Task Force will not stop its operations, until sanity is restore completely.

He further explained that addressing troubling traffic issues within the city centre, was something the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello craves for dearly and has made commitment to achieve.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

