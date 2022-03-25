APC Unveils Convention Hashtag

The All Progressives Congress has unveiled the official hashtag for its national convention, which holds Saturday in Abuja.

Chairman Media and Publicity Committee of APC National Convention and governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, represented by the chairperson of the New Media sub-committee, Mrs Mary Ikoku, unveiled the official hashtag at a media paerley on Friday.

The convention which will be attended by party delegates drawn from across the 36 States and FCT, with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), media, and civil societies as observers, will be held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, Ikoku said #APCNationalConvention was adopted as the official hashtag “to solidify our narrative that we are united party men and women with one aim, which is to have one of the best party conventions ever seen in this country.”

Mrs Ikoku said APC was ready to host the biggest party convention in Africa on Saturday,

She said the party was united and ready to deliver on the mandates that got it elected into office by millions of Nigerians.

“We all know the functionality of the social media in expanding and amplifying communications, and this is why we are launching the hashtag to push home our message on the importance of the convention to the global online audience,” she noted.

