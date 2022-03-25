APBN Key to Implementation of 2021-2025 National Development Plan, Says Expert

A finance and tax expert, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, has identified the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) as a key body in the successful implementation of the country’s 2021-2025 National Development Plan.

Oyedele, who was the keynote speaker on the topic ‘National Development Plan: The Role of Professionals’ at the 2022 Presidential Retreat of APBN, noted that professional bodies in APBN have the expertise to help Nigeria actualize the 2021-2025 National Development Plan.

The APBN presidential retreat holding at the Watbridge Hotels and Suites, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has as its theme: ‘National Development Plan: The Role of Professionals’.

He said: “I do not see any other platform more appropriate and competent than the APBN to help the government implement the 2021-2025 National Development Plan.

“If you take a copy of that plan, it addresses various sectors and those sectors are well represented by the different professional bodies. Why is the APBN not having a position for Nigeria?

“You have to provide the right platform to make these things happen. You have the right resources, the expertise but you need to put your members together.

“The 2021-2025 National Development Plan has six broad objectives; economic diversification, investment in infrastructure, security and good governance, poverty alleviation, social and economic development across the states and educated population.

“In the plan, Nigeria is planning to spend about N350 trillion within the next four years which I think is unrealistic. What we need for our economy to develop is not how much government will spend but good policies and APBN can help government formulate and implement good policies.”

Oyedele therefore challenged APBN to set an agenda for the implementation of the National Development Plan and make inputs in the process of policy making, among others.

Earlier in his welcome address, the President of APBN, Mr. Akinloye Olufemi Oyegbola, said the retreat was aimed at enriching member-bodies of the association with the requisite leadership and managerial skills.

According to him, “The APBN will continue to provide that unique forum for professionals in the country to interact, discuss and analyse their contemporary challenges and proffer possible solutions through cross pollination of ideas from most diverse experiences and perspectives.

“The retreat is expected to also examine the policies of government and the private sector as they concern professional practice.

“The theme of this year’s retreat: ‘National Development Plan: The Role of Professionals’ is expected to position professionals in the identified aspects of the plan with sub-themes.”

