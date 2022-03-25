8th AMVCA to Showcase Eight Days of Fashion, Technology, Food, African Culture

Mary Nnah

After the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) was rested due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers, Africa Magic and MultiChoice have just brought it back with a bang.

This year’s AMVCAs, the 8th edition is coming with eight days of premium entertainment that will wow the African continent.

Set to hold on May 14, 2022, the 8th edition of AMVCAs will be heralded by eight days series of events that will feature a celebration of fashion, technology, food, and African culture.

The Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, made the announcement penultimate Thursday during a press conference.

She explained that the introduction of the 8-day series of events will bring exciting changes to the awards which had its first edition in 2013.

The eight-day event will commence with an Opening Night on Saturday, May 7th. This will be followed by a first-ever AMVCA runway show in partnership with Bella Naija Style on Sunday, May 8th.

On Monday, May 9th will be MultiChoice Talent Factory Day with movie screenings and panel discussions by students of the MTF academy.

Africa Magic will host industry stakeholders to a special Content Market Day on Tuesday, May 10th, and a pan-African food festival and cultural day on Wednesday, May 11th. A Digital Content Creators’ Day to spotlight the growing popularity of online content creators will hold on Thursday, May 12th.

There will be a special gala for nominees on Friday, May 13th whilst the awards night, which will hold on Saturday, May 14th, will crown the series of events.

Speaking on how it all started, she said, “In 2003, the first African Magic Channels was created with a mission to providing entertainment for Africans and by Africans.

“Today, over 15 years later, seven distinct channels have been launched to contribute to the growth of Africa cinema and entertainment.”

She said further that it was also in this vein that the AMVCAs was conceived in 2013 to celebrate the incredible talents in the African film and TV industry and the amazing people who do the work in front and behind the cameras, to encourage them to keep telling the African authentic stories.

“One of our goals at Multichoice was to positively impact Africa’s creative industry and in our 29 years of existence, we have stayed true to that vision”, she said.

Tejumola who revealed that Multichoice has invested over 500 million dollars in the promotion of local content from 2015 to 2021 alone, added that through platforms like AMVCAs and Multichoice Talent Factory, the firm is building systems that contribute significantly to positively shape African creative industry and develop the future film talents that add significant value to the industry as it grows.

The eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is brought by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice and is proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta.

