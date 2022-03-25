2023: A’Ibom N’Assembly Caucus Endorses Umo Eno for Governor



Okon Bassey in Uyo The Akwa Ibom State Caucus in the National Assembly has endorsed an aspirant for the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno as their sole candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries and the 2023 governorship election. A motion for the adoption of governor Udom Emmanuel’s preferred governorship candidate was moved by the member representing Itu/Ibiono Federal Constituency, Hon Dr Henry Archibong and seconded by the member representing Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency, Rt Hon Nsikak Ekong. The lawmakers said their decision to support Umo Eno was premised on his integrity, entrepreneurial accomplishments and strong belief in inter-governmental collaboration and partnership to complete ongoing projects of Governor Udom Emmanuel and sustain the much needed peace and serenity in the State. A statement by the Head National Media of the Maintain Peace Movement (MPM) and Umo Eno Campaign Organisation, Mr. Anietie Usen, said the endorsement took place at a parley held at the Abuja residence of the Senator representing Eket Senatorial District, Senator Akon Eyakenyi. Usen in the statement said 10 out of the 13 members of the caucus were in attendance and witnessed by frontline politicians and former lawmakers of Akwa Ibom origin, including Senator Effiong Bob, Senator Ibok Essien and Senator Aloysius Etok, among others. Senator Chris Ekpenyong, a serving senator representing Ikot Ekpene senatorial, who was indisposed was said to have sent his goodwill and solidarity message through Senator Eyakenyi. Addressing the Caucus, Pastor Eno thanked the lawmakers for their support and solidarity, stating that his emergence as the preferred successor is nothing but a product of God’s grace and not his political strength and know-how. “I am humbled by the calibre of people here. I thanked God who found me through His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel. The job ahead of us going into the next phase is very crucial. “We must be able to convert our State assets into job creation to stem the tide of unemployment. The general national unemployment figures are not looking good. In Akwa Ibom State, agriculture will serve as the low hanging fruits that will create quick impact which must be explored. “I am offering myself to provide service. I am ready for a public debate with any other aspirant on job creation with specifics on timelines for implementation. “I do not know everything. I am not one of those who knows it all. That is why I will need your advice and support. You need that Governor that you can advise, who will listen to you and who will respect you. “I will create a partnership that works between the executive branch of government and the legislature for the good of our people”, he stated. Pastor Eno said Small and Medium Enterprises, SME’s, remains the engine room of even the advanced and developed economies, promising to reposition agriculture to play a major role as one of the biggest employers of labour. He promised to enthrone the sustainability of the prevailing peace, reiterating the need for the peace Governor Udom Emmanuel has built in the State to be sustained. “Stand by me, give me your shoulders so that I can ride on your shoulders. My aspiration is not an ambition but a calling to serve. With your support we will make Akwa Ibom State better”, he assured. Addressing the gathering, the DG, Umo Eno Campaign Organisation, Amb. Assam Assam, SAN, said endorsement by any caucus is a great political capital in any democracy the world over. “You are not just representing the people. You are speaking for the people. Today, we stand at a threshold of history. Akwa Ibom caucus has done well and would have done more if the country had a PDP government at the centre,” he noted. Also speaking, the National Chairman, Maintain Peace Movement, (MPM), Barr Emmanuel Enoidem, thanked the lawmakers for their show of patriotism, love and oneness, stating that their endorsement by the national legislators is of great significance, following a similar endorsement by the entire State legislators. “Parliament is the major ingredient of democracy. Without parliament there is no democracy. We thank you for your support and I can assure you all that with Pastor Umo Eno as Governor, the future of Akwa Ibom State is guaranteed and prevailing peace will be perpetuated. Responding, the host, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, thanked the team for the visit, stating that it was a honour for the Umo Eno Campaign Organization to visit and consult them in Abuja. “We feel honoured to have you come to consult us officially. We are with you and for you. We are the people’s representatives. We have control over the delegates which is the first bridge to cross. If you have the support of the National Assembly caucus, go to sleep, victory is yours. We will follow you till the end. Your victory will be clean and landslide,” she said.Meanwhile, Pastor Eno yesterday purchase his Expression of Interest and Nomination Form at the PDP’s National Secretariat in Abuja.The national leadership of MPM, and top PDP leaders, who were accompanied by hundreds of supporters were also at hand to register their solidarity.The team was separately received on arrival by the PDP National Secretary, Hon. Samuel Anyanwu, the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, the Akwa Ibom/Cross River representative in the National Working Committee, NWC, and National Woman Leader, Prof Stella Effah-Attoe, and National Treasurer, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed. Hundreds of Akwa Ibom indigenes in Abuja also besieged the party’s national secretariat in solidarity with Pastor Umo Eno. Addressing the press, Pastor Eno, thanked the media for their strategic role to his campaign and commended the press for providing a level playing field just as the party has done. He assured Akwa Ibom people that a new dawn is in the offing to further the peace, infrastructural development and will do all in his power to maintain and sustain the peace.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

