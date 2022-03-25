12 Suspected Killers of Ogun Monarch Arraigned

James Sowole in Abeokuta



Twelve suspected killers of Olu of Agodo, a town in Ewekoro local government area of Ogun State, Oba Olajide Odetola were yesterday arraigned before an Ogun State Magistrate Court in Itori, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The suspects were alleged to have killed the monarch on January 24, 2022 and also burnt his remains along with those of other victims.

The accused are: Abiodun Sanyaolu; Lukman Azeez; Fatai Ramon; Adeniyi Samuel Akinjiyan; Femi Adeniyi and Monsuru Ramon.

Others are: Ojo Olatidebe; Segun Akinjiyan; Adewale Odunayo; Oladele Idowu; Saheed Ramon, and Ajinbosin Gbeminiyi.

The prosecuting Counsel Saheed Yinusa ,while requesting for the remand of the accused at the Oba Correctional facility, said there was an application before the court dated 24th day of March, 2022 and filed on the same day.

The prosecutor quoted Section 306 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Ogun State, which granted that they should be remanded in the Nigeria Correctional Centre for 60 days at the first instance pending the legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutor, and arraignment before a court of competent jurisdiction.

He supported his prayers with 16 paragraph affidavit, deposed to by Sergeant Ogunkunle Samuel, and annexed it with 20 exhibits, also attached with four paragraphs of verifying affidavits deposed to by the same.

Granting the request of the Prosecuting Counsel, the Magistrate O.F Adeduntan ordered the accused to be remanded in Oba correctional facility, while adjourning the matter to 17th June, 2022.

The suspects and others, said to be at large, were charged with three counts which are: allegedly did conspired among themselves to commit felony an offence punishable under section 320 Law of Federation of Nigeria

“That the accused did murder One Oba Olajide Ayinde Odetola ‘m’ the Alagodo of Agodo town and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 316 and punishable under section 319 of the Criminal Code Law of Ogun State of Nigeria 2006.

“The accused also allegedly did set ablaze the corpse of Oba Olajide Ayinde Odetola together with his Toyota Sienna car with Reg No. APP 55 GF and thereby committed and offence contrary to section 443 of the Criminal Code Law of Ogun State of Nigeria 2006.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

