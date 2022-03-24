Women to Unearth Root Causes of Gender Imbalance in Nigeria

Mary Nnah

As part of efforts to address the fundamental issues responsible for gender disparity, Nigeria women intend to set up a think-tank group to study and unveil the factors responsible for gender imbalance in the nation. This approach came up at the 2022 International Women’s Day celebration organised by MMS Woman of Fortune Hall of Fame (WoFHoF) Initiative in Lagos, yesterday. While delivering the lecture at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of African Marine Environment Sustainability Initiative (AFMESI), Dr. Felicia Mogo, made this proposal even as she suggested that policies which enhanced gender balance in other countries should be adopted in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, she urged the federal government as well as various state governments to address security challenges plaguing the nation, noting that women have been more affected by the increase in kidnappings, robberies and other violent activities.

Her words: “As an outcome from this MMS WoFHoF event or from the Ministry of Women Affairs, there should be a holistic study of the root causes of gender inequality in Nigeria. These findings should be documented and published. There is also a need to agree on a particular benchmark to be attained for gender balance. We can copy from the successful strategies by countries that are doing well in this regard.”

Mogo, who spoke on the topic: “Gender Equality: Puncturing the Stereotypes Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow”, expressed dissatisfaction that the high level of participation by women across various sectors hasn’t translated to significant growth in leadership cadre. She, however, opined that data collection is very important in appraisng the development of women participation across various aspects of the nation’s economy and in governance.

In her welcome address, the Chief Host and Chief Executive of Lelook Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Chinwe Ezenwa, asserted that Nigerian women still have a long way to go with regards fighting for their rights in the country. She was, however, delighted by the fact that several women in the maritime sector visited the National Assembly in Abuja to mark the 2022 IWD celebration and kicked against the recent jettisoning of gender sensitive bills by the legislators.

“I’m very happy that we are here to celebrate women who have broken the bias in their respective fields as well as those who are working assiduously to break the bias. As we celebrate, it is important that we really understand this bias before exploring strategies to break it. We have a worthy speaker to tell us more about this bias,” she said.

In his welcome address, the Founder of MMS WoFHoF Initiative, Mr. Kingsley Anaroke, stated that the Initiative lends its voice against this gross insensitivity of some of the legislators for gender-related causes.

“We demand the immediate passage of all women-related bills at the National Assembly. While we commend the leadership of the House of Representatives for rescinding their earlier position on the bills, we call on both chambers to revisit the rejected bills and give them accelerated treatment,” he said.

