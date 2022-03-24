Taeillo Harps on Modeling of Digital Commerce in Africa

Emma Okonji

Taeillo, a tech enabled contemporary furniture and lifestyle company in Lagos, has stressed the need for organisations to focus more on modeling of digital commerce in Africa, using emerging technology solutions.

The company gave the advise during a panel discussion at the just concluded AfricaNXT conference, held at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, where Taeillo sponsored one of the sessions.

In one of the panel sessions that discussed the theme: ‘Next Era of Digital Commerce in Africa and how brands are built through Content and Lifestyle’, the Head of Marketing at Taeillo, Solomon Akinsanya emphasised the impact of digital tools like Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Viral-worthy and strategic content for growth and user acquisition for brands within and across Africa.

According to him, in recent times, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, successful brands across the world have, and are still investing heavily in digital alternatives to improve user experience, brand positioning and increase revenue.

According to Akinsanya, ’In the past, the typical way of shopping for furniture would have been to envision a design, commission a local carpenter to produce it, and hope it looks good when delivered. The second option would be to walk into a brick and mortar showroom, scan through a boring array of furniture pieces

“However, with the use of technology Taeillo is helping customers cross boundaries that will otherwise be unattainable through the adoption of mixed reality.”

With the AR feature on our website, you can sit in the comfort of your home, check out a piece of furniture and immerse it into your desired space to get an idea of how it matches your aesthetics. The VR headset on the other end, gives customers an immersive virtual showroom experience, Akinsanya further said.

Also Speaking at the session, Head, Partnerships at Invest Bamboo, Oge Okonkwo, said undoubtedly, digital tools have influenced expansion plans, since its launch 2020, when COVID-19 had the world at stand still. She said during that period, people were able to trade in stock from the confines of their homes, adding that content is key for everyone, coupled with the segmented data that accommodates different categories of people such as the Bamboo Breakdown.

“Basically, we try to understand our customers, segment them into groups, and provide products befitting for them. This helps people to understand investment and know what to invest. The role and choice of content is crucial for any e-commerce operator as content is the bridge to reach online shoppers, content sells the brand. It is what makes an item or service become potential return on investment (ROI).”

As a brand, we tell a lot of our stories from the African perspective to ensure it resonates with the people we are trying to reach,” according to Editor in Chief at Zikoko, Mr. Edwin Madu.

