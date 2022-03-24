Super Eagles Praise Moshood Abiola Stadium Turf

Super Eagles’ players on Tuesday expressed their excitement with the new, improved turf of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, venue of the 2022 World Cup playoff return leg fixture against Ghana’s Black Stars on Tuesday.

At their first training session ahead of the two big games, Captain Ahmed Musa, Deputy captain William Troost-Ekong, defender Abdullahi Shehu and forwards Odion Ighalo and Victor Osimhen expressed delight with the turn-around of the turf and admitted it enabled the team to roll the ball the way they wanted.

“The turf is looking and feeling really nice and wonderful. I want to thank the Honourable Minister and the Ministry officials for a job well,” observed Ahmed Musa.

Similarly, defender Abdullahi Shehu, said, “This turf is excellent; it is among the best that I have seen anywhere,” he observed after Tuesday night’s training session under floodlights. “We are pleased with what we are seeing and it is a positive development.”

On his part, forward Odion Ighalo said: “Ah, I am excited with the feel of the turf. There is nothing to complain about,” while Ekong added: “This is really nice. The turf feels good and we are happy that our request for the turf to be put in great shape was heeded by the Sports Ministry.”

Forward Victor Osimhen also commended the playing pitch. “I love it. It is really nice and it allows the ball to roll very well.”

During a hybrid meeting (physical and virtual) with the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare and top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation last month, the players had specifically requested that the turf of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium be put in great shape for the World Cup playoff tango with the Black Stars.

There and then, the Sports Minister set machinery to work and the result is an excellent playing turf that is the pride of all today.

