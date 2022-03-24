Second Niger Bridge 91% Completed, Ready This Year, Says Fashola

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Government has disclosed that the construction work on the Second Niger Bridge which is 91 percent completed will be inaugurated this year. Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Fashola, who spoke Thursday at a ministerial press briefing at the State House, Abuja, said the bridge which was initially billed for completion in February, 2022 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown and EndSARS protests.According to him, 1,486 people have been directly employed for the Second Niger Bridge while another 8,110 indirect jobs have been created.

He puts the cost of three major PIDF projects at N1.3 trillion and include Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway (375km) N797 billion; Second Niger Bridge (11.59km) N206 billion and Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (127km) N310 billion. On when the projects will be completed, Fashola said that Lagos Ibadan Express Way and Second Niger Bridge are on course for completion in year 2022, while the main carriageway of Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano expressway is scheduled for completion by Q2 2023.

