Quickteller Launches Music Platform, Announces Call for Entries

Quickteller, the consumer digital payments platform, powered by Interswitch, has announced the launch of its music talent hunt show called Quickteller Bars and Notes.

Quickteller has called on everyone interested in pursuing a music career to send in their entries. Entries will close on March 28, 2022.

To be a part of the maiden edition of the show, interested individuals need to follow three steps. First, join the Quickteller community on Instagram by clicking the ‘follow’ button. Second, share a video of yourself singing an original song; and lastly, share the video using the #QuicktellerBANTS and #QuicktellerBarzAndNotes hashtags.

The criteria for selection will include originality, vocals, social following, style/genre of music, creativity, flexibility, willingness to evolve, and the ability to leverage on value.

The show, which will run for five weeks, will serve as a platform for aspiring music artists to explore their passion for music and receive hands-on, dedicated guidance from industry experts such as Speroachbeatz, Yung Willis, Rexxiepondabeat, Gospelondebeatz, and P Prime. These tested music producers will shape the sounds and lyrics for the music creatives from start to finish.

Viewers can be a part of the journey, too, as the program will be streamed on social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook, where episodes can be played and replayed for the viewing pleasure of the audience.

Quickteller Bars and Notes was conceived to boost the music career of aspiring artistes by providing them with insights into the workings of the music business, personal branding as artists, music production, marketing, among other useful experiences that will boost the career of the participating individuals.

The music show is not a competition but a music production boot camp that has been designed to give equal opportunities to selected artistes to produce an album and build healthy careers in the music business, setting the show apart from other existing music talent shows.

Brand Manager, Quickteller, who is the Group Marketing and Corporate Communications at Interswitch, Priscilla Iyari, said the show was created to provide enlightenment to individuals on how to launch a sustainable music career.

Iyari also noted that the support for the creative industry, especially in Nigeria, remained a commitment of Quickteller, helping more Nigerians discover and explore their various passion within the creative field, while providing an enabling platform to make that possible.

The Group Marketing and Corporate Communications at Interswitch, Tomijogun Ogunlesi, said: “We have been sitting on this idea for a while now, and we are excited to be finally sharing it with the world. With Quickteller Bars and Notes, our hope is to show the world the process of music-making, what it entails, and how best to optimize opportunities in the industry.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

