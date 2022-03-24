PDP Announces Zoning Committee Members, Inauguration Holds Today

•Says purchase of presidential forms won’t invalidate committee

Chuks Okocha





The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),yesterday, released the names of members of the 37-man zoning committee.

The party also said it would inaugurate the zoning committee today.

In a statement by Umar Bature, the National Organising Secretary, the PDP said this was in pursuant to the approval of the National Executive Committee (NEC) at its 95th meeting, which announced the appointment.

The members are as follow: (Abia) Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa, (Adamawa) H.E. Boni Haruna, (Akwa Ibom) Sen. Emmanuel Ibokessie, (Anambra) Prof. A. B. C. Nwosu, (Bauchi ) Sen. Abdul Ahmed Ningi, (Bayelsa) Rt. Hon. Boyelayefa Debekeme, (Benue) H.E. Dr. Samuel Ortom, (Borno) Sen. Sanusi Daggash, (Cross River) H. E. Liyel Imoke, (Delta) Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, (Ebonyi) Amb. Franklin Nchita Ogbuewu, (Edo) Chief Tom Ikimi, (Ekiti) H. E. Dr. Ayodele Fayose and (Enugu) Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Others are (Fct/Abuja) Mohammed Abdulrahman, (Gombe), Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, (Imo) Chief Fidelis Izuchukwu, (Jigawa) H. E. (Dr.) Sule Lamido, (Kaduna) H.E. Sen. Mohammed Ahmed Makarfi, (Kano) Amb. Aminu Wali, (Katsina) H. E. Barr. Ibrahim Shehu Shema, (Kebbi) Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, San, (Kogi) H. E. Ibrahim Idri, (Kwara) Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, (Lagos) Chief Olabode Ibiyinka George, (Nasarawa) H. E. Mike Abdul.

Also on the committee are (Niger) Prof. Jerry Gana, (Ogun) Hon. Daisi Akintan, (Ondo) Dr. Omotayo Dairo, (Osun) Prof. Adewale Oladipo, (Oyo) Sen. Hosea Ayoola Agboola, (Plateau) H. E. Jonah David Jang, (Rivers) Hon. Austin Opara, (Sokoto) Attahiru Bafarawa, (Taraba) H. E. Darius Ishaku, (Yobe) Alh. Adamu Maina Waziri and (Zamfara) H. E. Barr. Mahadi Aliyu Gusau.

The committee would be inaugurated today, March 24, 2022, at 11:00, at NEC Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja

Meanwhile, the party has said irrespective of the presidential aspirants rushing to obtain nomination forms and not waiting for the outcome of the 37-man committee that would determine the zoning of the presidential ticket, it would not invalidate the outcome of the work of the zoning committee.

National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Debo Ologunagba said, “We are a party of due processes. That anyone has obtained a nomination form does not in anyway invalidate the report of the 37-man committee, when they submit their report.

“The 37-man committee is a decision of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and it must be implemented one way or the other,” Ologunagba said.

He explained further that the PDP has processes and “we will always obey our rules and guidelines and whatever is happening, we wait for the outcome of the 37 man report.

“Whatever happens, we will still zone, irrespective of those that have purchased the forms. The NEC of our party will decide. We must be relevant and remain consistent with our guidelines and rules.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

