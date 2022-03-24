Pantanmi Tasked on Implementation of Policy on Community Networks



UgoAliogo

The Coordinator of Nigerian School of Community Networks(NSCN) Haruna Adamu Hadejia, has called on the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, to ensure full implementation of the draft National Policy on Community Networks.

Hadejia, who disclosed this yesterday in Lagos at a media briefng enjoined the Galaxy Backbone Plc to provide communities with access to its backbone for them to use as their community networks getaways.

He urged the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) to support the upgrading of the many communities’ digitalcentrestheysetup inthecountry to serve as basis of community networks for communities that desirous and passionate to set up such in their communities.

He appealed to the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) to develop guidelines andregulationsfor theoperation of community networks in the country and to allow communities to access anduse TV White Space (TVWS) for the purposes of setting up community networksHe further explained that NITDA needs to work with communities at grassroots level to drive digital literacy which is criticalforthe effective utilization of digitaltechnology and which is the foundation upon which thedigitaltransformationagenda of the country woul

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

