Osun 2022: My Achievements ‘ll Speak for My Reelection, Says Oyetola

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, yesterday noted that his achievements in various sectors in the state in more than three years in office would speak for him, and ensure his reelection on July 16 gubernatorial election.

Oyetola stated this yesterday during an engagement programme with Osun State’s Barbers Association at Orita Elelede in Olorunda Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said that he had put smiles on the faces of the people in the state with the available meagre resources.

Oyetola, who commended the people of the state for their huge support to his administration since inception, urged them not to allow greedy politicians to destroy the giants strides the state had made.

He said that he would never be distracted by political machinations, but would focus on quality service delivery to the people, adding that the will of God would prevail through the popular support of the people who had been the centerpiece of his administration.

Oyetola said that he would not spare any effort in advancing the pace of good governance that his administration had instituted for the masses, and stressed that the people remained behind him and would return him to office in the next election.

He said that his administration had been committed to human development and capacity building by empowering youths through various schemes in the past three and half years.

The governor said he had also executed several social intervention programmes for the vulnerable groups as well as prompt payment of salaries and pension.

He said other important sectors like agriculture, mining and tourism are being developed to boost the state’s economic index.

Oyetola also said that his administration had improved the social well-being of the people through the revitalisation of general hospitals and over 300 primary health centres out of 332 in the state.

He said that 120-bed ward and doctors’ quarters were constructed at the state’s Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro, in addition to the execution of a health insurance scheme to give quality and affordable health care delivery to the people.

On infrastructure development, the governor said his administration had rehabilitated road networks across the nine federal constituencies of the state.

Oyetola also said that the completed N2.1 billion Olaiya Flyover, which was constructed to reduce the current traffic hassles in the area, would also help contain the offshoot of the current administration’s drive towards sustainable industrialisation.

The governor said he has no doubt that the people of the state would work for his re-election for continuity.

In remarks, the President of the Osun State Barbers’ Association, Mr. Sunday Obafemi, commended the governor on his people-oriented programmes and policies, which had been affecting the masses positively.

Obafemi said the governor’s achievements in the area of health, infrastructure, social intervention and empowerment was commendable.

He also appreciated the governor for providing the enabling and friendly environment for members of the association to operate.

He said: “We have lots of boost in the areas of ours business through serial of interventions coming from government.

“We have never had it so good like this before. That is the reason we are our throwing our weight as an association behind him for re-election so that the goodies can continue.”

