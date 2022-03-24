Ogun Plans Law to Regulate Activities in Forest Reserves





James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State Commissioner for Forestry, Hon. Tunji Akinosi, has said the state government is proposing a draft to the state House of Assembly to regulate activities in government forest reserves.

Akinosi disclosed this in Abeokuta, the state capital, during an interview with journalists as part of the event to mark the 2022 World Forest Day.

The 2022 World Forest Day has its theme: ‘Forests and Sustainable Production and Consumption’.

The commissioner said the draft would be represented to the state Assembly when all necessary amendments had been made for its passage into law.

He said though the draft had earlier been forwarded to the Assembly, but was withdrawn due to the advice of the state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who said there were clauses contained in it which, if implemented, might not serve as punitive measures to offenders.

He said: “The ministry is currently working on a draft to be forwarded to the state House of Assembly to checkmate the excesses of illegal activities in the forest reserves. Once we are through, the same document will be sent to the Assembly for passage into law.”

The commissioner, while speaking on the relevance of the day, said it would increase awareness about the unprecedented roles forests play in sustaining lives on the planet, and an avenue to reflect on ways to curb illegalities, particularly tree felling, log conversion, hunting, and farming in the state-owned forest reserves.

Akinosi noted that forests were the major source of wealth for human beings through the provision of raw materials for construction and scientific research, natural habitat and shelter for animals, as well as food for man, adding that if well harnessed, it would mitigate the effects of climate change.

