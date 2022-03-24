NIMC Unveils Diaspora Centre in UAE, Launhes Tokenisation Policy

Emma Okonji

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami has officially opened the 3rd National Identification Number (NIN) diaspora enrolment center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Pantami, who was accompanied by the Director General/CEO, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Aliyu Aziz, reiterated the federal government’s commitment to ensure that all Nigerians have the foundational identity, most especially Nigerians in the diaspora. He emphasized the need for all Nigerians living and working in the UAE to enrol and be issued the NIN.

The newly opened centre managed by NIMC-Licensed Diaspora Enrollment partner, Knowledge Square and Plectrum Limited, brings the total number of centres opened in 38 countries to 152. The Dubai centre is located at the19th floor, Conrad Tower, Sheik Zayed road, trade centre1, Dubai, UAE.

Pantami used the occasion to launch Nigeria’s Tokenisation Policy for Nigerians in the UAE, which had earlier been launched in Nigeria on 16th September 2021 by President Muhammadu Buhari, as part of his administration’s policy of ensuring the protection of data of all NIN holders, especially for verification to access all government services.





