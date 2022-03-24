NGX Boss Highlights Value of Corporate Governance in Capital Market

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), has highlighted the value of sound corporate governance as the foundation that creates transparency and establishes the trust required to keep the global financial system running.

The Chief Executive Officer of the NGX, Mr Temi Popoola stated this during the launch of the Corporate Governance Triangle, an initiative of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL), NGX and the Institute of Directors, Nigeria (IoD) in Lagos.

Represented by Divisional Head, Capital Markets, NGX, Jude Chiemeka, he said, “As a securities exchange, we recognize our unique role in fostering the growth of long-term sustainable capital by positively influencing our key stakeholders to adopt sustainable business practices, including best practice corporate governance. Sound corporate governance ultimately brings about greater transparency and trust in the Nigerian capital market and positions the market on a strong pedestal as a leading capital market in the region”.

Popoola expressed delight in the initiative, saying, NGX is delighted to collaborate with Institute of Directors Nigeria (“IoD Nigeria”) and Nigerian Bar Association-Section on Business Law (“NBA-SBL”) on the establishment of the Corporate Governance Triangle.

He said, “We look forward to working closely with our colleagues in these highly-reputed organisations to formulate and implement initiatives that will further raise the bar on corporate governance standards and practice in Nigeria.”

The Corporate Governance Triangle was initiated to foster good corporate governance in Nigeria for members of the business law community, directors and managers of businesses, shareholders and other corporate stakeholders. As key stakeholders in the corporate world, the CCGC, NGX, and IOD are in a position to influence their members, share best practices and develop frameworks that will enhance corporate governance in Nigeria.

