News in Photographs: Buhari Meets N’Assembly APC Caucus 



Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday afternoon met with the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus in the National Assembly at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting is the third in the series being held by the president to harmonise positions ahead of the ruling APC National Convention scheduled for Saturday in Abuja.

President Buhari had, on Wednesday, held two separate meetings with the APC governors, as well as the seven chairmanship aspirants to agree on consensus candidates for all the national offices being contested for.

The Thursday meeting with the president, which had Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in attendance, was led by the President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly, Dr Ahmad Lawan.

Senators on the delegation included Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; Senate Leader, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya; Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ajayi Boroffice; Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; and Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Sabi Abdullahi.

On the side of the House of Representatives were Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase, Majority Leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado Dogowa; Chief Whip, Mohammed Tahir Monguno; and Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

See Images

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

