MoneyCentral Media Unveils AI-driven Innovation

MoneyCentral Media Limited, a financial and business focused publication, has broken a new frontier in the news sphere with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven digital innovation in its online and other news media platforms.

According to a statement, the news platform has made available to its readers the option to listen to stories on its website with the launch of its AI-enabled text-to-speech solution for its readers.

“The AI driven news solution enables us to meet our busy readers with the news at their coffee table, gym, office desk or while taking a walk,” MoneyCentral Editor, Bala Augie said.

“We are constantly investing in innovation to drive a seamless distribution and consumption of our exclusive news content to an increasingly wider audience of professionals, regulators, students and the Nigerian and African audience as a whole,” he added.

On his part, the Publisher of MoneyCentral, Patrick Atuanya, said: “MoneyCentral is focused on using technology to tell business and financial stories that young people and professionals can relate to.

We will continue to make the appropriate investments in all our digital platforms.”

MoneyCentral Media Limited, officially launched in January 2021, when it unveiled its print publication in addition to its online news, analysis and data platform.

According to the firm, MoneyCentral “is focused on the most authentic financial and business news, research and data analytics, with a particular goal of reaching a younger audience.”

Augie added: “With MoneyCentral, there are no fillers, just deep analyses, insight and market moving news. We are building a team of young motivated analysts, who will be producing great stories on a daily and weekly basis that would give our readers the inside knowledge to help grow their money. We believe our unique content speaks for itself.”

The promoters of MoneyCentral, he said, have more than 15 years combined experience in financial journalism, and hope to bring a fresh angle to coverage of the biggest issues confronting the private sector, business owners, young people, as well as regulators.

Augie said the print publication would be published every Monday with the mission to report the news stories that have been refused to be told by the established business papers, and widen the scope of financial, economic and political information available to the Nigerian public.

“The online medium, meanwhile, will be updated daily with solid analysis, data-driven investigations and well researched news stories. MoneyCentral newspaper can be ordered from news vendors across Lagos and in 18 states and all six regions of the federation including Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, Ogun, Edo, Benue, Borno and Anambra states among others,” he added.

