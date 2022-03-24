ITF Empowers 3,905 Youths Nationwide

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Director-General/Chief Executive of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) Mr. Joseph N. Ari, has said the agency has empowered 3,905 youths nationwide, including 100 youths in Kwara State during its 2021 National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP).

Ari made the disclosure in Ilorin, the state capital yesterday during the closing ceremony/graduation of the trainees.

Represented at the event by the Area Manager, ITF, Ilorin Area Office, Mrs. Temitayo Quadri, Ari said: “The NISDP was initiated in 2016 not only to facilitate the achievement of the federal government policy on job and wealth creation and breed a new generation of entrepreneurs to transform the economic landscape of the country, but above all, drive the achievement of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

“The programme, which the closing ceremony is taking place today, commenced in the third quarter of 2021.

“The training lasted for three months. In all, at least 3,905 Nigerians were equipped with skills in two trade areas namely: Catering and Event Management, and Plumbing.”

The DG added: “In this state, 100 youths were trained in 50 catering and event management, and plumbing and pipefitting. We believe that given the intensity and the very practical nature of the training, they were equipped with the necessary skills and attitudes to thrive as employees or as entrepreneurs.”

Ari noted that: “Nigeria is witnessing a youth bulge. He lamented cultism and other social vices as well as the rising incidences of criminality in the country.

“According to several authorities, Nigeria had a population of about 45 million and a birth rate of about two per cent in 1960.

“Today, our population has ballooned to over 200 million with a birth rate of close to three per cent per annum, with many projections that may hit the 400 million mark by 2050, which will catapult us to third after China and India on the ranking of nations with the highest population.

“Whereas the youth bulge may not be entirely disadvantageous, and indeed, a demographic dividend if people of working age are engaged in productive activities and its potential fully harnessed, it becomes a demographic bomb and a huge potential for social and political instability when not fully utilised.”

