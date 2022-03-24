Intertel Celebrates 30th Anniversary with New Brand Identity

Emma Okonji

Intertel, an Information Technology, Telecommunication and Security Company, has announced its 30th anniversary plans as it celebrates three decades of smooth business operations in Nigeria.

The plan entails a formal unveiling of its new brand identity to reflect the company’s commitment to creating unique solutions for its esteemed customers. The rebrand, which encompasses its new anniversary logo, is part of the activities to mark the brand’s 30th anniversary.

In celebrating Intertel’s 30 years in Nigeria, the company said it would use the anniversary logo throughout 2022 to emphasise the company’s pride in its 30-year history of resonating with customers and meeting the ever-growing demands of their customers.

Reeling off the company’s achievements in the last 30 years, the Managing Director of Intertel, Dr. Abdlrazaq Shittu, said the company had continued to provide precision solutions and industry leading products to its valuable clients cutting across Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Banks, Government and Broadcasts. According to him, “the milestone is a celebration of three decades of awesome work with clients, and presents an exciting opportunity for us to plan ahead for a bright future”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

