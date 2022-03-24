Glo Subscribers to Enjoy 10% Bonus Airtime on E-Top Up

Good times are here for Glo subscribers following the company’s announcement of a special 10 per cent bonus airtime on recharges made on the network through E-Top up channels.

Globacom said in a press statement in Lagos that customers would receive up to 10 per cent Bonus Airtime instantly when they recharge via all electronic channels such as Glo café, *777#, Bank USSD Codes, Mobile Apps, Internet Banking, ATMs, Gloworld outlets, Glo E-Top Up Retailers and POS.

“This tantalising offer is in line with our commitment to offer unlimited opportunities to Nigerians. We firmly believe it will enrich the network experience of Glo subscribers as we give them 10 per cent more airtime to call unlimited. Furthermore, the bonus can be used to call other networks”, the company stated.

According to Globacom, new and existing prepaid customers on the Glo network can enjoy up to 10 per cent bonus airtime upon recharging electronically.

It stated that the Glo E-Top Up service continues to afford customers an opportunity to top up their Glo lines or those of friends and family members conveniently with values from N1.00 to N500,000 in a single transaction, without a PIN from scratching a recharge card.

Subscribers do not need a Special Code to recharge in order to enjoy the extra bonus airtime on Glo E-Top Up recharges.

“All that is required is to recharge via any E-Top up channel and the customer will get the bonus instantly,” the company explained.

It advised subscribers who do not have a bank account to visit the nearest Gloworld, GloZone outlet or any Glo E-Top Up retailer to recharge their lines electronically and enjoy up to 10 per cent bonus airtime.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

