Friends Buy PDP Presidential Form for Tambuwal

A group, Lawyers in Nigeria, headed by Aare Olumuyiwa Akinboro, SAN, has purchased Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to contest the 2023 Presidential Election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The forms were handed over to the group by the PDP National Organising Secretary, Hon Umar Bature,

“Tambuwal is someone we have all known for 30 years and nothing has changed about him. He’s humble, focused and intelligent. People ask if he has the money to pursue this ambition. That is why we are here to buy this form for him. He’s not aware but we as professional and apolitical, we want him to lead,” Akinboro, who led the group to the party secretariat said,.

Akinboro added that the group was made up of concerned Nigerians who were worried about where Nigeria was headed and wanted a patriot like Tambuwal to rescue the nation.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

