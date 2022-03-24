Fintechs & Merchants Laud Fidelity Bank for New Digital Payment Solution

Leading Nigerian bank, Fidelity Bank Plc, has been commended for simplifying digital payments and the customer journey following the recent launch of PayGatePlus, a one-stop solution for payments that caters essentially for all business categories within the financial ecosystem.

Powered by OnePipe, PayGatePlus is a next-generation embedded finance platform, which enables organisations in any sector to seamlessly integrate financial services into their existing offerings. The platform offers services such as web payments, virtual accounts, funds transfer, direct debit, online collections via NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP), BVN validation, and Buy Now, Pay Later.

While congratulating the bank on improving payment service delivery, Degbola Abudu, Founder and CEO of Capricorn Digital Limited, noted that the platform’s launch would result in a diversification of new digital financial products across different platforms in the coming years.

“I think PayGatePlus will be of immense value to the industry as it will enable different types of payments. Whether it’s the virtual account that can be created seamlessly or payments that will enable the distribution of loans across different channels, we see this platform as really enabling the bank to push many digital products through different digital channels including one like ours”, stated Abudu.

“If you call traditional banking 1.0, remote banking 2.0, then PayGatePlus is 3.0. I think, the biggest value apart from the distribution which we have talked about is the ability for you using embedded finance to remove frictions for your customers”, disclosed Akeem Lawal, Group Chief Executive Officer, Interswitch Group.

Founder/CEO of OnePipe, Ope Adeoye stated that the platform’s launch demonstrated that the payment industry was making significant progress.

On his part, Executive Director, Inlaks, Tope Dare lauded the bank for blazing the trail in open banking and embedded finance, which further reinforces its commitment to delivering unrivalled customer service.

Executive Director/Co-Founder of AppZone, Emeka Emetarom applauded the bank for collaborating with the Financial Technology (FinTechs) industry rather than competing with them.

Speaking at the event, Stanley Amuchie, Executive Director/Chief Operations and Information Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc encouraged customers to use the platform as guaranteed that they would return with positive testimonials.

